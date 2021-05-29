Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beresford, SD

Daily Weather Forecast For Beresford

Posted by 
Beresford Post
Beresford Post
 16 days ago

BERESFORD, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0aFRMDxk00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 62 °F, low 52 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Beresford Post

Beresford Post

Beresford, SD
5
Followers
75
Post
482
Views
ABOUT

With Beresford Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beresford, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data#Sd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related