Daily Weather Forecast For Beresford
BERESFORD, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 62 °F, low 52 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
