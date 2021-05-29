Daily Weather Forecast For Fairview
FAIRVIEW, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 71 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 70 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
