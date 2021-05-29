Cancel
Fairview, OK

Daily Weather Forecast For Fairview

Fairview Digest
 16 days ago

FAIRVIEW, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0aFRMC5100

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 70 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Fairview Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(FAIRVIEW, OK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Fairview Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
KJYO KJ103

Severe Weather Could Bring Hail, Tornados To Oklahoma

Expect some wild weather in Oklahoma City from now until Tuesday evening. Strong to severe storms are predicted to develop starting on Monday afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service's Norman office. The worst of the storm will be in the southwestern part of the state and towards the Texas panhandle, but hail and damaging winds will likely find their way towards Oklahoma City as well.