Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Big Lake, TX

Big Lake Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Big Lake Post
Big Lake Post
 16 days ago

BIG LAKE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aFRMBCI00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Big Lake Post

Big Lake Post

Big Lake, TX
2
Followers
47
Post
207
Views
ABOUT

With Big Lake Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Lake, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Big Lake, TXPosted by
Big Lake Post

Big Lake gas at $2.88 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(BIG LAKE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Big Lake area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon. Texaco at 1105 E 2Nd St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.88 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 49 W 2Nd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Midland County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Midland, Reagan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Midland; Reagan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN GLASSCOCK...SOUTHEASTERN MIDLAND...NORTHERN REAGAN AND NORTHEASTERN UPTON COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM CDT At 623 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking multiple strong thunderstorms 14 miles north of Rankin, moving northeast at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Garden City, Saint Lawrence, Stiles and Midkiff.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Glasscock County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Glasscock, Reagan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Glasscock; Reagan The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Glasscock County in western Texas Northern Reagan County in western Texas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 723 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles southwest of Garden City, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Saint Lawrence. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Glasscock County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Glasscock, Reagan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Glasscock; Reagan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN GLASSCOCK AND NORTHERN REAGAN COUNTIES At 738 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles south of Garden City, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Saint Lawrence. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH