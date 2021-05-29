Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Exmore, VA

Saturday set for rain in Exmore — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Exmore Updates
Exmore Updates
 16 days ago

(EXMORE, VA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Exmore Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Exmore:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0aFRMAJZ00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 62 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Exmore Updates

Exmore Updates

Exmore, VA
6
Followers
74
Post
870
Views
ABOUT

With Exmore Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Exmore, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Sunbreak#Exmore Saturday#Rain Saturday#Household Tasks#Things#Retirement Savings#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Nearby Hikes#Inspiration#Money#Nws Data#Bookkeeping#Forums#Planning#Finances#Grey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Exmore, VAPosted by
Exmore Updates

Jump on Exmore’s rainy forecast today

(EXMORE, VA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Exmore Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Exmore, VAPosted by
Exmore Updates

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(EXMORE, VA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Exmore Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Exmore, VAPosted by
Exmore Updates

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(EXMORE, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Exmore. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Exmore, VAPosted by
Exmore Updates

Your 4-day forecast for Exmore

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Exmore: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Exmore, VAPosted by
Exmore Updates

Get weather-ready — Exmore’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Exmore: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;