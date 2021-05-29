Saturday set for rain in Exmore — 3 ways to make the most of it
(EXMORE, VA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Exmore Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Exmore:
Saturday, May 29
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 73 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 62 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.