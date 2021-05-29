Cancel
Lacygne, KS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lacygne

Posted by 
Lacygne Journal
Lacygne Journal
 16 days ago

LACYGNE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0aFRM9W500

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 69 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 65 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 69 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lacygne Journal

Lacygne Journal

Lacygne, KS
ABOUT

With Lacygne Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Lacygne, KS
Posted by
Lacygne Journal

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(LACYGNE, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lacygne. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Posted by
Lacygne Journal

Get weather-ready — Lacygne’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lacygne: Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Friday, May 21: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Linn County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Linn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Linn The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Kansas...Missouri Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post affecting Bates and Linn KS Counties. The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flood Warning for the Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post. * From Tuesday morning to Friday morning. * At 7:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 16.5 feet. * Flood stage is 27.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 28.2 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying farmland occurs and water begins to affect Stateline Road north of the gauge.
Linn County, KSweather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Linn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Linn A Hydrologic Outlook is no longer in effect for the Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne The hydrologic outlook is no longer in effect as the affected locations have been upgraded to a Flood Warning. Additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/.