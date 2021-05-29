Cancel
Machias, ME

Saturday rain in Machias: Ideas to make the most of it

Machias Dispatch
Machias Dispatch
 16 days ago

(MACHIAS, ME) Saturday is set to be rainy in Machias, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Machias:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0aFRM8dM00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain likely in the day; while slight chance light rain during night

    • High 51 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light rain likely in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 56 °F, low 46 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Light rain in the day; while light rain likely then chance rain showers during night

    • High 60 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Machias Dispatch

Machias Dispatch

Machias, ME
With Machias Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

