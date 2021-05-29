Daily Weather Forecast For Barnum
BARNUM, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Widespread frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 62 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
