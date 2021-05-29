Cancel
Wagner, SD

A rainy Saturday in Wagner — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Wagner Post
 16 days ago

(WAGNER, SD) Saturday is set to be rainy in Wagner, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wagner:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0aFRM6ru00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 61 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wagner, SD
With Wagner Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Wagner, SD
