Another cloudy day in Bloomfield — make the most of it with these activities

(BLOOMFIELD, KY.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Bloomfield, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bloomfield:

Saturday, May 29 Slight chance rain showers then slight chance drizzle in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 58 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 75 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 77 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



