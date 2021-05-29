Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomfield, KY

Another cloudy day in Bloomfield — make the most of it with these activities

Posted by 
Bloomfield News Watch
Bloomfield News Watch
 16 days ago

(BLOOMFIELD, KY.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Bloomfield, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bloomfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38dF9W_0aFRM5zB00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers then slight chance drizzle in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bloomfield News Watch

Bloomfield News Watch

Bloomfield, KY
12
Followers
70
Post
567
Views
ABOUT

With Bloomfield News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomfield, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Slight Chance Showers#Lawn#Slight Chance Drizzle#Sprints Day#Exercise#Yard Work#Things#Nws Data#Ky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Bloomfield, KYPosted by
Bloomfield News Watch

Bloomfield’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bloomfield: Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;