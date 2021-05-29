3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Red Lodge

(RED LODGE, MT) A sunny Saturday is here for Red Lodge, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Red Lodge:

Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 57 °F, low 40 °F 6 to 14 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 63 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



