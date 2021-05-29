Cancel
Red Lodge, MT

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Red Lodge

Posted by 
Red Lodge Daily
Red Lodge Daily
 16 days ago

(RED LODGE, MT) A sunny Saturday is here for Red Lodge, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Red Lodge:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0aFRM46S00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 57 °F, low 40 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Red Lodge, MT
