Shippenville, PA

Rainy forecast for Shippenville? Jump on it!

Shippenville Dispatch
 16 days ago

(SHIPPENVILLE, PA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Shippenville Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Shippenville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aFRM3Dj00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 51 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Shippenville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Shippenville, PA
