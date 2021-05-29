Cancel
Phillipsburg, KS

Daily Weather Forecast For Phillipsburg

Phillipsburg News Beat
 16 days ago

PHILLIPSBURG, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0aFRLzvT00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 52 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 60 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Phillipsburg News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

