Daily Weather Forecast For Hamilton
HAMILTON, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Slight Chance Rain Showers
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.