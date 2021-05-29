Daily Weather Forecast For Hamilton

HAMILTON, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night High 63 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 69 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 73 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Slight Chance Rain Showers High 75 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



