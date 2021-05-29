Cancel
Hoopa, CA

Sun forecast for Hoopa — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Hoopa Bulletin
 16 days ago

(HOOPA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hoopa. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hoopa:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aFRLxA100

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 100 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 102 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hoopa, CA
ABOUT

With Hoopa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

