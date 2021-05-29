Cancel
New Town, ND

Weather Forecast For New Town

New Town News Flash
New Town News Flash
NEW TOWN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08golT_0aFRLwHI00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

