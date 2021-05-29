Weather Forecast For New Town

NEW TOWN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 26 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 70 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 24 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 75 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 18 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 80 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 21 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.