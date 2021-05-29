Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Blue Mountain:

Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 76 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 82 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 84 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.