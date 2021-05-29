Cancel
Marlinton, WV

Marlinton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Marlinton News Beat
Marlinton News Beat
 16 days ago

MARLINTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0aFRLtd700

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Marlinton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

