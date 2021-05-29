Marlinton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MARLINTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Rain Showers Likely High 63 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 58 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 74 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.