Marlinton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MARLINTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Rain Showers Likely
- High 63 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 58 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.