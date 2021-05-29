Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lovell, WY

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Lovell Voice
Lovell Voice
 16 days ago

(LOVELL, WY) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lovell:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aFRLrrf00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lovell Voice

Lovell Voice

Lovell, WY
9
Followers
69
Post
600
Views
ABOUT

With Lovell Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lovell, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic#Snacks#Inspiration#Experimentation#Gathering Sizes#Risk Levels#Advice#The Sun#Wy#Health Authorities#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Lovell, WYPosted by
Lovell Voice

Jump on Lovell’s rainy forecast today

(LOVELL, WY) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Lovell Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Lovell, WYPosted by
Lovell Voice

Your forecast: The next 4 days in Lovell

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lovell: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night;
Wyoming Stateoilcity.news

Warming temps and fewer storms expected Sunday for Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo — Near seasonal temperatures and scattered afternoon evening thunderstorms —though fewer than Saturday— are expected in Wyoming Sunday, said the National Weather Service (NWS) in Riverton. Severe storms producing 1-inch hail and 60 mph could impact the far south and Southwest portions of the state. Casper sees a...