Saturday rain in Leon meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(LEON, WV) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Leon Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Leon:

Saturday, May 29 Chance Rain Showers High 56 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 75 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly cloudy in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 78 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.