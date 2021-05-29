UCL MD-13 Final Team News & Live Chat
After a total of 22 stressful penalty shots this Wednesday, Villareal won its first ever European title, defeating Man United following a 1-1 draw. Pessimistic Man City fans may worry that they will follow suit and lose to Chelsea, but optimistic City fans may as well start rhyming ‘Villareal is filled for the first time in European joy, it is time for the Citizens to become dragon from koi”. It is only fit to finish a series of articles with the same comparison used in the first introduction: UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group Stage Draw: Dragon and Koi.www.nevermanagealone.com