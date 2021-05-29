UCL MD-13 Final Team News & Live Chat

Follow all the latest updates as England begin their Euro 2020 preparations after Gareth Southgate confirmed his final 26-man squad.The big debate had been over which right-back the Three Lions would be heading into the tournament without; ultimately the manager has chosen all four of them, with Trent Alexander-Arnold making the cut as well as Reece James, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker.Now the expectation will be on at least one of them playing a different rule to usual during the course of the competition, as Southgate bids to get the best out of the talent at his disposal. Teenager...