Twitter is working on a new subscription called ‘Twitter Blue’ which will allow users to utilize features like undo tweets and create collections of their favorite tweets. It has long been rumored that Twitter is going to introduce subscriptions as a new revenue source and reduce its dependency on ads revenue. As discovered by Jane Machun Wong, popularly known for reverse engineering various social media apps, Twitter Blue will be priced at $2.99 per month. Subscribers will gain access to exclusive features such as the much-awaited undo feature which will show a progress bar to undo tweets. Users will be able to change the interval for this progress bar. This will be similar to the undo send email option in Gmail. However, users will still be unable to edit sent tweets.