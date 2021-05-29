4-Day Weather Forecast For Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 66 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
