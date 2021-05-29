Cancel
Clayton, NM

Clayton Daily Weather Forecast

Clayton News Watch
 16 days ago

CLAYTON, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0aFRLgOu00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 40 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 60 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clayton, NM
ABOUT

With Clayton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

