Clayton Daily Weather Forecast
CLAYTON, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 66 °F, low 51 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 60 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
