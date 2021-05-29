Clayton Daily Weather Forecast

CLAYTON, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 78 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 40 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers And Thunderstorms High 66 °F, low 51 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 60 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 68 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



