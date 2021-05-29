Cancel
Campo, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Campo

Campo News Flash
 16 days ago

CAMPO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aFRLcs000

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don't forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app.

With Campo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Campo, CAPosted by
Campo News Flash

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Campo

(CAMPO, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Campo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Diego County Deserts, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 03:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Diego County Deserts; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust and blowing sand will sharply reduce visibility at times.