Sibley, IA

Daily Weather Forecast For Sibley

Posted by 
Sibley News Watch
Sibley News Watch
 16 days ago

SIBLEY, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aFRLbzH00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy frost then mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sibley, IA Posted by
Sibley News Watch

Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in Sibley

(SIBLEY, IA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Sibley Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Sibley, IA Posted by
Sibley News Watch

Your 4-day outlook for Sibley weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sibley: Sunday, May 16: Chance Rain Showers; Monday, May 17: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Dickinson County, IA

Special Weather Statement issued for Dickinson, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dickinson; Osceola PATCHY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Areas of fog have developed from east central South Dakota, into southwest Minnesota and the Iowa Great Lakes. Locally dense fog will reduce visibility to a half mile or less at times through an hour or two after sunrise, with conditions expected to improve after 8 am. If traveling early this morning, be prepared for rapid changes in visibility