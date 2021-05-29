Daily Weather Forecast For Sibley

SIBLEY, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Patchy frost then mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 64 °F, low 50 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 63 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 73 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 75 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



