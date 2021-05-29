Cancel
San Manuel, AZ

San Manuel Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

San Manuel Dispatch
 16 days ago

SAN MANUEL, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aFRLQEA00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 97 °F, low 62 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 63 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With San Manuel Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

(SAN MANUEL, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Manuel. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
(SAN MANUEL, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Manuel. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
