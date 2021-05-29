Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Saturday set for clouds in Moscow - 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Moscow Daily
Moscow Daily
 16 days ago

(MOSCOW, TN.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Moscow, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Moscow:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479Qox_0aFRLKB200

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Moscow Daily

Moscow Daily

Moscow, TN
8
Followers
69
Post
201
Views
ABOUT

With Moscow Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Thunderstorms#The Sun#Weather Data#Light Work#Newsbreak#Clouds#Overcast Days#Crisp Cool Air#Sprints Day#Exercise Outdoors#Lawn#Nws Data#Cyclists#Rake Leaves#Yard Work#Joggers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
Place
Europe
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Hana, HIPosted by
Hana Digest

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(HANA, HI) Monday is set to be rainy in Hana, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
EnvironmentPosted by
KISS 106

Did You See the Wicked Funnel Cloud Over Owensboro Saturday?

Talk about being in the right place at the right time! Or, depending on your perspective, I suppose some would call it the wrong place at the wrong time. For Greg Storm, his timing couldn't have been more perfect. Early Saturday evening, the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm...
Owensboro, KYPosted by
WBKR

Did You See the Wicked Funnel Cloud Over Owensboro Saturday?

Talk about being in the right place at the right time! Or, depending on your perspective, I suppose some would call it the wrong place at the wrong time. For Greg Storm, his timing couldn't have been more perfect. Early Saturday evening, the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm...
EnvironmentWMUR.com

Watch: Strong thunderstorms and downpours today

A few rounds of scattered storms and showers to start the work week will bring in some much needed rainfall. Temperatures will be cooler, then a gradual increase in highs through the week. A strengthening storm system coming out of the Great Lakes Region will spark numerous rounds of showers,...