Saturday set for clouds in Moscow - 3 ways to make the most of it

(MOSCOW, TN.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Moscow, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Moscow:

Saturday, May 29 Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 75 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 82 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 82 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.