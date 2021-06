Now’s your chance to get DFSR PRO, which will give you access to our MLB and NBA optimizers and our new player lab! Get started for free by clicking the button below. These Thursday slates tend to be lighter, but we're treated with an eight-game ledger here. I believe that's the largest slate we've had on a Thursday since the opening week, and it's the perfect amount of games. What does need to be monitored is the weather, though. We've had numerous postponements throughout the week, and Mother Nature is doing her best to ruin our DFS fun. With that in mind, let's kick things off with the best pitcher on the board.