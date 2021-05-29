Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Can't Post Multiple Photos on Instagram? Here's How to Fix It

By Haley Lyndes
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the best features Instagram has come up with (so far) is the option to create a carousel of images that can be packaged up into a single post. Long gone are the days of posting just a single picture to your feed. (How do you decide?!) Truth is, there's almost always more than one option. Multiple photos are the best way to tell a story from start to finish, and up the like count of your posts too (which, by the way, you can now hide). If you love the multiple photos feature as much as I do, you may have been taken aback to see the "Select Multiple" button missing in your posts and stories. Don't fret! As it turns out, this might just be an iPhone technical error after all. For now, while it's being fixed, it's important to note that there's still a way to do this with or without the button. Here's how:

www.popsugar.com
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feature#Love#Heck#Press#Start#Truth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Instagram
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to turn on Instagram's two-factor authentication

Online security is essential, especially when it comes to social media. Some apps, including the media-sharing platform Instagram, have added features with which you can chat, send "stories", post photos and videos and use multiple accounts all at once. With this in mind, the best practice to keep your Instagram...
Internetmakeuseof.com

How to See Someone’s Instagram Username History

Instagram has lots of users and businesses. But like any other social media platform, you can’t always be certain if the person on the other side is honest or a legitimate business. One way to spot a fake Instagram account is by checking if it has changed its username recently....
Worldvoonze.com

​InstaDublin: The week’s best Instagram photos of Dublin

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - Summer is officially here, and nature is healing…. Don’t forget to tag your pics #DublinLive and we’ll pick the best to share here. Follow us at @dublinlive_
Internetmakeuseof.com

How to View Instagram Posts Without an Account

If you've never jumped on the Instagram bandwagon but want to view someone's account, you can still take a look without having a profile yourself. Features are extremely limited without having an actual account, but you are able to view someone's profile and get an overview of posts if you know the right method.
InternetMan Made DIY

How to: Make DIY Instagram Coasters with Your Own Photos

Whether you’re trying to think of a unique gift for friends and family, or you want to add some personality to your own space, DIY coasters as a perfect option. Using nothing but our own photos and a few crafty tools, we came up with this coaster project which is super fun, super inexpensive, plenty easy, and you can dial it in perfectly for each person on your list – just raid their Instagram or social media accounts! Let’s get to it!
InternetNew Haven Register

How to Use Instagram's 'Hide Likes' Feature

Last month, Instagram officially launched its ability hide "likes", targeted towards giving users more control over their experience on the apps and reduce the pressure of social validation. Instagram creators have been under high pressure after recent engagement drops, and some of them looked for content validation in their like counts. With this feature, Instagram is trying to reduce pressure from the shoulders of the creators and promote original content on the platform.
Internetbuzzfeednews.com

Here's How Everyone On Instagram Became Obsessed With A Previously Obscure Cup

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about how influencers are battling for your attention. You can sign up here. When I first saw the phrase “Stanley cup” floating around Instagram, I thought it had something to do with hockey. After posting about it on my Instagram stories, I quickly got schooled. I got so many messages praising this cup, I struggled to respond to them all. Suddenly, it seemed like every influencer on my feed was talking about it.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
POPSUGAR

Here's How to Make Smooth Transitions on TikTok and Instagram Reels

With its unique cuts and cool effects, TikTok has changed the game of video editing. Nowadays, video is all about what keeps your attention, and with TikTok videos lasting a maximum of 60 seconds (Instagram Reels being 30 seconds), creators are getting innovative with the way they transition from scene to scene. Perhaps you're doing a fashion video with a lot of outfit changes, an Amazon haul where you show off all the products you love, or a quick before and after, a cool transition will help get you there in style. Right now, TikTok offers eight transitions on the app, but users have gotten creative in making their own transitions themselves with fun moves like hair flips, snaps, waves, twirls, and more. If you're interested in learning a few for yourself as well as some tips for doing them, keep reading.
ElectronicsCNET

Apple Watch's new photo face puts a portrait on your wrist. Here's how it works in WatchOS 8

This story is part of WWDC 2021. All the latest coverage from Apple's annual developers conference. According to Apple, the most popular watch face on the Apple Watch is also the most personal: the Photos face, which lets you select favorite photos that your watch will rotate through every time you lift your wrist and wake the watch. Among the most notable new feature Apple unveiled with WatchOS 8 is a new Portraits watch face slated to arrive later this fall.
Beauty & Fashionpurewow.com

Sofía Vergara Posted This Swimsuit Modeling Photo from the ’90s (& She Hasn't Changed One Bit)

Sofía Vergara's Instagram is full of iconic throwbacks, whether it's Pepsi commercials she filmed when she was 17 or modeling shoots from way before her Modern Family days. And now, she's shared another spectacular throwback, this time on a giant red high heel. In the caption Vergara writes, “I forgot to post this #tbt yesterday but I also forgot where was this, for what was this or why I was doing this!!!!???? For sure it was the 90s Miami.”
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

You Heard It Here First: Amazon Has the Cutest Earrings — For Under $25

One simple yet visually powerful way to make a fashion statement? Decorate your ears! No, seriously, whether you like clip-ons, dangle styles, gold hoops or embellished studs, you'll enhance any item instantly by adding your favorite pair of earrings. We chose some stylish pairs from Amazon, and they're all insanely affordable. Check out these tempting choices and treat yourself to a pair or two.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
POPSUGAR

The Ultimate Summer Couples Bucket List: Dive Into the Most Romantic Season Ever!

There's a reason John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John sang their hearts out about summer lovin'. After all, the season's about turning up the heat and spending the hot and sticky months with someone you love. Does it get any better? If you also want a summer full of nothin' but lovin' (and fun adventures!), it's time for you to make a sexy bucket list and start ticking things off! Be it in the bedroom or on the beach, these ideas will make your summer hot and heavy in the best of ways. What are you waiting for? Check out the ultimate summer bucket list for couples ahead!
TV & VideosPosted by
POPSUGAR

Netflix's Wish Dragon Is Sweet and Silly, but Here's What Parents Should Know Before Kids Watch

Netflix's newest animated movie for kids, Wish Dragon, is a fun and sweet film filled with silly moments that will make the whole family giggle. The story, which is based on the same Chinese fable about a wish-granting spirit that inspired the story of Aladdin, is about 19-year-old Din (Jimmy Wong), who is given an old teapot that contains a Wish Dragon named Long (John Cho) with the power to grant three wishes to whoever releases him from the teapot. As Din carefully decides how to use his three wishes to reconnect with his childhood best friend, Li Na (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), he and Long face several harrowing obstacles along the way.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

I Tried This Beauty Fridge From Target, and It's 100% Worth the Hype For Skin-Care Lovers

You might think of a mini fridge as a place to store your sodas, but beauty experts will tell you there's an even better use for the fun little appliance. Storing your skin-care products in a cold place can help their longevity by slowing them from spoiling over time. Also, cold products will help to depuff your face faster. Clearly it's a must have for beauty-lovers, which is why I was so thrilled when I saw this beauty fridge ($80) from the new Disney Princess x POPSUGAR Happily Ever Home collection at Target.