Challenges of pandemic a lesson carried over into commencements
The first day this year's senior classes were all together at their schools was likely the last day they'll be all together. It's been that kind of school year – unexpected, unprecedented and, at times, unnerving. Since the academic year began Aug. 17, LCPS progressed through four reopening plans – from five weeks of remote learning for everyone, to two different blends of in-person and remote learning, to a four-day schedule that by last month had brought more than 70 percent of the district's students back into the classroom.