Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lutcher, LA

Daily Weather Forecast For Lutcher

Posted by 
Lutcher Digest
Lutcher Digest
 16 days ago

LUTCHER, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aFRL9YI00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lutcher Digest

Lutcher Digest

Lutcher, LA
7
Followers
74
Post
456
Views
ABOUT

With Lutcher Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lutcher, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Rain#La
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Lutcher, LAPosted by
Lutcher Digest

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(LUTCHER, LA) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Lutcher, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
Lutcher, LAPosted by
Lutcher Digest

Get weather-ready — Lutcher’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lutcher: Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Lutcher, LAPosted by
Lutcher Digest

Here’s the cheapest gas in Lutcher Saturday

(LUTCHER, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Lutcher, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 935 La-641. Regular there was listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Valero at 129 S Airline Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Louisiana StateWSIL TV

Heavy rains hammer western Louisiana with more to come

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Heavy rains in western Louisiana flooded streets, left cars stranded and heightened worries in a region hammered by two hurricanes last year and a deep freeze this winter. The Advocate reports that the National Weather Service said between five and 12 inches of rain had already fallen in some areas. The American Press reported that some isolated areas could see as much as 20 inches of rain. Parts of southeastern Texas and western Louisiana were under flash flood warnings on Monday afternoon. Officials were asking residents to stay off the roads and said they had already deployed high water vehicles and boats to assist residents.