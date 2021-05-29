Daily Weather Forecast For Lutcher
LUTCHER, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
