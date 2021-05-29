Daily Weather Forecast For Lyman

LYMAN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 40 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 39 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 72 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 79 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



