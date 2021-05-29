Cancel
Lyman, WY

Daily Weather Forecast For Lyman

Lyman Times
Lyman Times
 16 days ago

LYMAN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aFRL8fZ00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 40 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 39 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lyman, WY
ABOUT

With Lyman Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

