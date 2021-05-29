Daily Weather Forecast For Lyman
LYMAN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 40 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 39 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
