Emporium, PA

Lumber Heritage Region completes Diversity Research Study

Bradford Era
 16 days ago

EMPORIUM — The Lumber Heritage Region announced the completion of a new Diversity Research Study about the history of life in the forest products industry. The research for this study was conducted by Hilary Folwell Jebitsch, historical researcher, over an 11-month period in the LHR’s 15-counties: Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Indiana, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Tioga, and Warren.

