Lordsburg, NM

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lordsburg

Lordsburg Dispatch
Lordsburg Dispatch
 16 days ago

LORDSBURG, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WEnyh_0aFRL0bl00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 57 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lordsburg, NM
With Lordsburg Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Nm
Lordsburg Dispatch

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(LORDSBURG, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lordsburg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!