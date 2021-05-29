Cancel
Environment

4-Day Weather Forecast For Bottineau

Bottineau Times
BOTTINEAU, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aFRKoM500

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

