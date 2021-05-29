4-Day Weather Forecast For Bottineau
BOTTINEAU, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.