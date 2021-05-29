Ozona Weather Forecast
OZONA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Monday, May 31
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
