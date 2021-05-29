Cancel
Ozona, TX

Ozona Weather Forecast

Ozona News Alert
OZONA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CWtCj_0aFRKkpB00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...