A Kingdom Come Deliverance sequel could be revealed this week after clues begin to emerge on a live-stream countdown. Warhorse Studios could be announcing something related to Kingdom Come Deliverance during the E3 2021 Koch Media showcase after clues that seem medieval-themed have been noticed by viewers on Reddit. Last week, Deep Silver, confirmed that its parent company Koch Media will be at the Summer Game Fest, but Metro and Dead Island won't be. It also pointed users toward a "We know something you don't know" site, that at the time of reporting, was blank. Since then, however, there have been some developments.