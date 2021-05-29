Doctor debunks the about an “indestructible” food

This post was written in response a recent post titled “Don’t Trust the Antitrust Narrative on Farms”. In their post last month, Nathan Rosenberg and Bryce Stucki challenged narratives commonly used to advocate for antitrust enforcement in agriculture that broadly paint farmers as an aggrieved and struggling class. While we agree that sweeping generalizations of farmer insecurity can be misleading and divert attention away from those most exploited in the food economy, we also believe Rosenberg and Stucki’s accounting is an incomplete and unfair portrait of antimonopoly policy and politics. We respond to put forth a different narrative: that the historical and present-day purpose of antimonopoly law and policy is to distribute power downward and build, in agriculture and elsewhere, an economy that is fair and democratic. This includes mitigating corporate domination over farmers and the food system, but also promoting the very worker-owned farms that Rosenberg and Stucki endorse.