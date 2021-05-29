Doctor debunks the about an “indestructible” food

Remember the good old days of the 1960s? Of course, most of the souls who are reading this — including me, didn’t even exist back then. But we have seen it in movies, right?he son, ‘chirag’ of the family is grievously ill and lies groaning on a small cot. The mother is sobbing, wiping her tears with the saree’s pallu. The father sells family jewelry to arrange money for a doctor. The doctor arrives in a white-colored Ambassador, the iconic car produced by Hindustan Motors. The father greets him with folded hands, “Doctorsaab, bacha lijiye mere bete ko”. He is aware that his son is probably on the deathbed. The doctor walks into the room without replying. After a while, he comes out and says “Haalat bohot burri hai. Ab sirf bhagwan se prarthana kar sakte hai”. Everyone starts crying and the doctor leaves after folding hands into a namaste. The son dies thereafter.