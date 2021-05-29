Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Will Smith Just Shared His Weight-Loss Progress In New Video Post

By Krissy Gasbarre
Posted by 
EatThis
EatThis
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're among the 61% of adults who experienced unwanted weight changes during pandemic lockdown, Will Smith just did something that might help motivate you to commit to some self-care. Early this month, the film and TV icon—so beloved for his authenticity—posted a full-body pic after "countless days grazing thru the pantry" during lockdown, and committed to get into the best shape of his life. Three weeks later, Smith has stripped down to show us his progress. We've got the video.

www.eatthis.com
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
7K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workout#Other Videos#Real Progress#Tv Show Videos#Followers#Reading#Habit#Happyness#Pic#Countless Days#Weighted Squats#Pulldowns#Crazy#Curls#Pandemic Lockdown#Leg Presses#Adults#Dang
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
FitnessPeople

Will Smith Calls His Body After Weight Gain 'So Nasty' as He Hits the Gym

The actor, 52, shared a video of his intense workout on Thursday as he embarks on a journey to lose weight gained during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the beginning of the clip, Smith stands shirtless on a rotating platform. As he comes around to face the camera, Smith shakes his head and says, "that is so nasty."
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Will Smith’s daughter Willow is his double in remarkable new photo

Will Smith’s daughter Willow is all grown up and she looks so much like her famous dad it’s incredible. The 20-year-old featured on her mum, Jada Pinkett Smith’s Instagram page as she got matching tattoos with her mother and grandma, but it was her resemblance to Will which got everyone talking.
FitnessPage Six

Will Smith documents grueling workouts to shed quarantine weight

Will Smith has wasted no time getting back on his gym grind. On Thursday, the 52-year-old actor — who recently admitted he’s in the “worst shape of [his] life” — shared a few snippets of his grueling workout regimen on Instagram. At the beginning of the clip, Smith is seen...
Delray Beach, FLPalm Beach Interactive

Want to jump-start your fitness program? Personal trainer might be the answer

How we’ve all handled our health and fitness goals during the past year of quarantine can run a pretty wide gamut. On one end of the spectrum, we have 52-year-old film star Will Smith, who earlier this month posted pictures to his Instagram account showcasing his unashamedly doughy midsection with the charmingly honest mea culpa “I’m gonna be real wit yall - I’m in the worst shape of my life.”
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Weight Loss

Drinking This for 3 Days Jumpstarts Weight Loss Juicing may be a powerful way to slim down and even maintain your weight loss goals.
Weight Lossblackchronicle.com

Raven-Symoné Celebrates Losing 28 Pounds [VIDEO]

Raven-Symoné is sharing her weight loss journey with her fans and followers on social media and she recently posted a clip on Instagram in which she proudly celebrates losing 28 pounds. Per Yahoo, while her announcement was met with support from her fans, the former Disney star did catch a...
Weight LossPosted by
extratv

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her 28-Lb. Weight Loss

Over the weekend, the 35-year-old revealed during an Instagram Live with wife Miranda Pearman-Maday, “Pounds down, pounds down. Check out the chin, babe… I got a whole different face going on, like, it’s a whole pounds down journey.”. Symoné added, “Just so you guys know, I am 28 lbs. down....
Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

Is Walking or a Workout Better for Weight Loss?

Quick: You have 30 minutes. You can either go for a walk or do a workout. If your goal is weight loss, which should you choose?. Anyone pressed for time, who’s also trying to increase their physical activity to lose weight, is familiar with this dilemma. There are only so many hours in the day, and sometimes, you just don’t have time to get both your steps and a workout under your belt. Of course, in an ideal world, you do both. However, if you only have time to do a general activity, like walking, or a purposeful workout, which should you choose?
Weight LossPosted by
Mashed

Here's What James Corden Credits With His Weight Loss

When people think of James Corden, his charm, humor, and Carpool Karaoke segments on his late night show probably first come to mind. But after years of fighting his weight in silence, Corden became a WW (formerly Weight Watchers) spokesman in January 2021, and recently opened up about his impressive 23 pound weight loss, reports People. He credits the WW program with changing his mindset, not just about food, but about the idea of dieting in general. On an interview on BBC Radio 2 he said, "I've done every single diet in the world ... and what I've realized is the notion of going on a diet is wrong. You're not going on a diet. You're gonna change the way you eat."