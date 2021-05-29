Cancel
Wells, MN

Wells Weather Forecast

Wells Bulletin
Wells Bulletin
 16 days ago

WELLS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aFRKObJ00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Wells Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

