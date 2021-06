Lying in my warm-weather sleeping bag, I watched frost slowly build on the outside of my tent for hours before realizing I wouldn’t be able to sleep that night. I tried to control my chattering teeth, and thought back to just hours earlier when sunshine and 70-degree temperatures welcomed me and my brother to the summit of Algonquin Peak, just outside of Lake Placid, New York. It was our first time backpacking—carrying our gear to camp over a multi-day hiking trip—and it was obvious we had a lot to learn.