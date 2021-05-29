Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Will Johnson Is Looking Around, Hunter Dickinson Declares For The NBA, Golfing With Famous Wolverines

By Brandon Brown
Posted by 
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iUOvx_0aFRKB7s00

Michigan fans can't handle anymore bad news, but they got two doses of it over the last few days with news of cornerback commit Will Johnson planning an official visit to USC and freshman phenom big man Hunter Dickinson announcing that he has entered the NBA Draft. Johnson is still committed to the Wolverines, and Dickinson could still return to the basketball team, but as a Michigan fan you'd much rather these things not happen in the first place. We also discuss which Wolverine we'd want to hang out with in a social setting.

WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

Detroit, MI
287
Followers
210
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

WolverineDigest is a FanNation channel covering University of Michigan athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Golfing#Wolverines#Michigan Fans#Man#Commit#News#Official Visit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAMLive.com

Hunter Dickinson discusses his NBA draft decision

With months to think about it, Hunter Dickinson took until the final days to make a decision regarding the NBA draft. That’s because it was a difficult one to make. “The decision for me to enter the draft was a really tough one for me because I think it was two great situations for me to either stay in college for another year or try to enter the NBA and become a professional athlete,” Dickinson said. “Both decisions were decisions I was OK with. That’s why it took me so long.”
Posted by
247Sports

Hunter Dickinson discusses NBA decision, offseason development on Michigan's "Defend the Block" podcast

Wednesday morning, Michigan center Hunter Dickinson joined the Michigan Athletic Department's latest episode of the "Defend the Block" podcast to discuss his NBA Draft decision. He reflects on his freshman season, updates his offseason developments and offers a look into the factors that went into his decision to enter the draft pool while retaining collegiate eligibility. The whole episode can be heard here, while quotes from the interview can be found below.
Posted by
247Sports

Why Hunter Dickinson should return to Michigan

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson exceeded expectations as a freshman. And while he elected to test the waters in the NBA Draft, CBS Sports writer David Cobb wrote that Dickinson would be best served to return to school for his sophomore year. "Looking back, it's hard to believe Hunter Dickinson only...
NBAScarlet Nation

Michigan's Hunter Dickinson Does Not Receive NBA Draft Combine Invite

Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman center Hunter Dickinson entered his name into the 2021 NBA Draft just ahead of the May 31 deadline, and has been training in the Washington D.C. area preparing for his potential professional career. Dickinson hired an NCAA-certified agent and is retaining his eligibility. He has until...
NBAPosted by
WolverineDigest

Several Wolverines Gearing Up For NBA Playoffs

With the NBA regular season in the rearview, and the new play-in tournament set to begin tomorrow, several former Wolverines are gearing up for a postseason run. Tim Hardaway Jr. & Trey Burke — Dallas Mavericks. Hardaway Jr. has become a reliable scorer, outside shooter and everyday starter for the...
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Michigan Football Is Overachieving and Underachieving At the Same Time

Michigan football has been putting guys in the NFL at a nice clip a little bit before, and ever since Jim Harbaugh has been the head coach. That's obviously a great thing for those individual players, speaks to the coaching staff's ability to develop players in at least one area (NFL readiness) and certainly looks great on a recruiting poster. But if Michigan is pumping out NFL-caliber players as well as almost anyone in the nation, why hasn't the program been winning at a higher level?
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Michigan Announces Kickoff Times For Three More Games

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference and its television partners announced today (Thursday, May 27) the kickoff time for three University of Michigan football games during the 2021 season. Additional games can be selected prior to the season or will be chosen during the six- and 12-day selection process with the networks.
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

The Jordan Whittley Commitment, Betting Lines from Michigan's 2021 Schedule

Michigan added a BIG piece to its defense on Friday when 358-pound defensive tackle Jordan Whittley announced his commitment to the Wolverines. The graduate transfer from Oregon State isn't necessarily a superstar, but he should fill a very specific need for Michigan as Mike Macdonald installs some version of a 3-4 defense. Also, six of Michigan's marquee games now have a betting line and some are a little surprising.
NFLPosted by
WolverineDigest

The 10 Wolverines We're Most Anxious To See

Everyone is waiting to see how Michigan looks in 2021 — at quarterback, along the offensive line, defensively and really just overall after a lackluster, 2-4 campaign in 2020. Michigan fans are waiting to see some highly-touted true freshmen, some young players in more prominent roles and at least one fan favorite returning from injury. Here are our lists of Wolverines we're most excited to see in 2021.
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Another Support Staff Hire, Josh Gattis' Extension, Ranking Michigan's Opponents

The busiest offseason of Jim Harbaugh's tenure continued today when he hired Sydney Sims to be the Director of Football Strategic Communications & Branding. Sims comes to Michigan from Notre Dame where she led up the social media arenas for the Irish and also spent some time in front of a camera as she brought content to the fans. She's expected to do some of the same things in Ann Arbor.
NBAGrand Island Independent

Husker point guard Dalano Banton declares for NBA Draft

Nebraska's Dalano Banton wants to test the NBA waters. The fifth-year junior guard announced Monday that he plans to declare for the NBA Draft. He will not hire an agent, which makes him eligible to return to college. The deadline for players to withdraw from the draft is July 7....
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Baylor star guard Jared Butler declares for NBA Draft

Ahead of Sunday’s early entry deadline, Baylor junior guard Jared Butler announced that he was declaring for the 2021 NBA draft. While his announcement doesn’t explicitly state that he’s forgoing his remaining NCAA eligibility, it strongly suggests he intends to go pro. While it took a while for him to...
NBASLAM

Former Five-Star Recruit Makur Maker Declares for 2021 NBA Draft

Clint Capela Says the Hawks are About to Send the Knicks on ‘Vacation’. The Makur Maker Era at Howard University might be over after just two games and 48 minutes, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Maker will enter the 2021 NBA Draft. The 20-year-old will not sign with an agent which leaves him the option to return to school.