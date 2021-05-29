Will Johnson Is Looking Around, Hunter Dickinson Declares For The NBA, Golfing With Famous Wolverines

With months to think about it, Hunter Dickinson took until the final days to make a decision regarding the NBA draft. That’s because it was a difficult one to make. “The decision for me to enter the draft was a really tough one for me because I think it was two great situations for me to either stay in college for another year or try to enter the NBA and become a professional athlete,” Dickinson said. “Both decisions were decisions I was OK with. That’s why it took me so long.”