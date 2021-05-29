Saturday rain in Granby meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(GRANBY, CO) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Granby Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Granby:

Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 70 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 18 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 59 °F, low 33 °F Windy: 18 mph



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 60 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.