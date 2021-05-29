Cancel
Tornillo, TX

Tornillo Weather Forecast

Tornillo Voice
Tornillo Voice
TORNILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12vFIV_0aFRK9Rf00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 97 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 94 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 94 °F, low 63 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 63 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Tornillo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

