Tornillo Weather Forecast
TORNILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 97 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 94 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 94 °F, low 63 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, June 1
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 63 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.