Valentine, NE

Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Valentine

Posted by 
Valentine Post
 16 days ago

(VALENTINE, NE) Saturday is set to be rainy in Valentine, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Valentine:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cF7EG_0aFRK0V800

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Valentine, NE
