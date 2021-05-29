Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canisteo, NY

Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Canisteo

Posted by 
Canisteo Journal
Canisteo Journal
 16 days ago

(CANISTEO, NY) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Canisteo Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Canisteo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0aFRJrnF00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 50 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 55 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Canisteo Journal

Canisteo Journal

Canisteo, NY
9
Followers
71
Post
596
Views
ABOUT

With Canisteo Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canisteo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws#Canisteo Saturday#Rain Saturday#Fun#The Sun#Retirement Savings#Liftoff#Attractions#Money#Finances#Inspiration#Household Tasks#Things#Bookkeeping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Canisteo, NYPosted by
Canisteo Journal

Rainy forecast for Canisteo? Jump on it!

(CANISTEO, NY) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Canisteo Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Canisteo, NYPosted by
Canisteo Journal

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(CANISTEO, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Canisteo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Canisteo, NYPosted by
Canisteo Journal

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Canisteo

(CANISTEO, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Canisteo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Canisteo, NYPosted by
Canisteo Journal

Your 4-day outlook for Canisteo weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Canisteo: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;