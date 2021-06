When it comes to European hubs, different ones come to mind for different alliances. Frankfurt is key to Star Alliance thanks to German flag carrier Lufthansa’s extensive presence there. Meanwhile, oneworld is best represented by British Airways and Iberia at London Heathrow and Madrid Barajas respectively. As for SkyTeam, Paris CDG and Amsterdam Schipol stand out through Air France and KLM. Let’s look at the history of the latter of these airports.