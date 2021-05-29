Cancel
Canadian, TX

Rainy Saturday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Canadian News Beat
 16 days ago

(CANADIAN, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Canadian Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Canadian:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0aFRJkrO00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 70 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Canadian News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

#The Sun#Fun Things#Rain Saturday#Nws Data#Attractions#Canadian Saturday#Retirement Savings#Liftoff#Household Tasks#Money#Finances#Cloud#Bookkeeping#Student Loan
