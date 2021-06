The least surprising Arsenal transfer rumor of the summer: Matteo Guendouzi is likely headed back to France. According to multiple reports in the French media, the young central midfielder is likely on his way to Marseille and may have already agreed to personal terms. The two clubs still have to negotiate a transfer fee, but that shouldn’t be too much of a stumbling block. Per The Athletic, Guendouzi has “burned his bridges” in North London, and the club will be glad to see the back of him.