Davenport, WA

Davenport Weather Forecast

 16 days ago

DAVENPORT, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aFRJi5w00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

